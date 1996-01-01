1. A Review of General Chemistry
Sigma and Pi Bonds
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which of the following bonds will be longer and which will be stronger.
- C—Cl or C—I
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Longer: C—I
Stronger: C—Cl
B
Longer: C—Cl
Stronger: C—I
C
Both bonds are equally long and strong.
D
We can not determine this theoretically.