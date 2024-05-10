22. Condensation Chemistry
Michael Addition
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Propose the plausible synthesis for the given transformations through the synthesis of enamine with piperidine as the secondary amine.
(i) cyclohexanone → 2-propylcyclohexan-1-one
(ii) hexan-3-one → 3-methyl-1-phenylheptan-4-one
