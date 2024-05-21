6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Enthalpy
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) can be used to synthetically reduce alkyl halides. In this process, a halogen atom is replaced by a hydrogen atom. Suggest a mechanism for the initiation and propagation steps for the reaction below.
Using the following bond-dissociation enthalpies, calculate the values of ΔH for the proposed steps and determine whether each step is energetically favorable.
Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) can be used to synthetically reduce alkyl halides. In this process, a halogen atom is replaced by a hydrogen atom. Suggest a mechanism for the initiation and propagation steps for the reaction below.
Using the following bond-dissociation enthalpies, calculate the values of ΔH for the proposed steps and determine whether each step is energetically favorable.