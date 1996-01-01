11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the carbon in the given radical where the new C-Br bond is most likely to form in the second propagation step of the free radical bromination using NBS. [Ignore stereochemistry.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D