6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Energy Diagram
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction between 3-ethyl-3-pentanol and HCl produces 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane.
The rate of the reaction doubles when the concentration of H+ is doubled. The rate of the reaction triples when the concentration of 3-ethyl-3-pentanol is tripled. The rate of reaction is unchanged when the concentration of Cl− is tripled. What is the rate equation for the reaction?
