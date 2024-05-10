Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Draw the plausible Lewis structure of oxirane, a relatively reactive ether, and compare the bond angles of oxirane's carbon (C) atoms to those of acyclic ethers.
The bond angle in oxirane is 30° compared to the usually 120° bond angle in sp2 hybridized atom in acyclic ether.
The bond angle in oxirane is 80° compared to the usually 180° bond angle in sp hybridized atom in acyclic ether.
The bond angle in oxirane is 60° compared to the usually 109.5° bond angle in sp3 hybridized atom in acyclic ether.
The bond angle in oxirane is 109.5° compared to the usually 60° bond angle in sp3 hybridized atom in acyclic ether.