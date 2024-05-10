Organic Chemistry
The proposed mechanism for the free-radical chlorination of ethane is incorrect. Provide empirical evidence to demonstrate the inaccuracies of this mechanism.
1) The energy required to break the C-C bond is much higher than the actual energy needed to initiate the reaction.
2) The proposed mechanism has all the radicals consumed, halting the process
1) The C-H bond should be broken first in the mechanism.
2) The mechanism has a propagation step.
1) The energy required to break the C-C bond is much lower than the actual energy needed to initiate the reaction.
2) The mechanism enables the production of hundreds of products with a single photon as an initiator.
None of the above.