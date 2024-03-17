High temperatures will cause some polymers to oxidize and decompose. The decomposition is initiated by the free-radical abstraction of an atom by O 2 . Which of the following pairs will be more prone to decomposition? Explain your answer.

Bond dissociation energies: C–H bond ≈ 400 kJ/mol; C–F bond ≈ 460 kJ/mol; HOO bond ≈ 192 kJ/mol; FOO bond ≈ 63 kJ/mol