6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Calculate the heat of reaction for each step in the free-radical chlorination of methane using bond-dissociation enthalpies from the table below.
(ii) Calculate the overall heat of the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): ∆Hº for step 1 = +240 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 2 = +7 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 3 = −110 kJ/mol
(ii): ∆Hº for the overall reaction = −103 kJ/mol
B
(i): ∆Hº for step 1 = +240 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 2 = +7 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 3 = −110 kJ/mol
(ii): ∆Hº for the overall reaction = +137 kJ/mol
C
(i): ∆Hº for step 1 = −240 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 2 = −7 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 3 = +110 kJ/mol
(ii): ∆Hº for the overall reaction = +103 kJ/mol
D
(i): ∆Hº for step 1 = −240 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 2 = −7 kJ/mol; ∆Hº for step 3 = +110 kJ/mol
(ii): ∆Hº for the overall reaction = −137 kJ/mol
