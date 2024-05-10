13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
56PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the treatment of industrial wastewater, one process involves the addition of isopropanol to mitigate the toxicity of certain heavy metals. How might isopropanol contribute to decreasing the concentration of manganese(VII) in the water?
