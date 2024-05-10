Organic Chemistry
Consider the anion shown below:
Draw the molecular orbital diagram and the resonance structures to show the delocalization of the lone pair onto three carbon atoms.
There are only 3 orbitals on the right side not separated by nodes on psi 3 which explains why the lone pair can only go to those positions in the resonance structures.
