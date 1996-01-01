10. Addition Reactions
Hydrogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrogenation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chemists use deuterium to better understand the details of reaction mechanisms because deuterium behaves like hydrogen in chemical reactions but is detected differently. Deuterium is added by replacing H2 with D2 in the hydrogenation reaction. Determine the expected product of the reaction between the given alkene and D2 and Pd-C. Showing all diastereomers is not necessary.
Chemists use deuterium to better understand the details of reaction mechanisms because deuterium behaves like hydrogen in chemical reactions but is detected differently. Deuterium is added by replacing H2 with D2 in the hydrogenation reaction. Determine the expected product of the reaction between the given alkene and D2 and Pd-C. Showing all diastereomers is not necessary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D