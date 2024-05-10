Organic Chemistry
The free-radical halogenation reaction usually generates a mixture of substitution products. Rationalize.
The hydrogen abstraction step of free-radical halogenation can occur at any C-H bond, leading to different radicals and consequently, different halogenated products.
The initiation step of free-radical halogenation can occur at any C-H bond, leading to different radicals and consequently, different halogenated products.
Halogenated products usually have equal stabilities due to equal radical stabilities.
Free-radical halogenation occurs selectively, leading to different radicals and consequently, different halogenated products.