Organic Chemistry
For the crossed Claisen condensation of the following pairs of esters, predict the products and specify which pair of esters is a poor choice for this kind of reaction.
The pair of esters in (i) and (ii) are both good choices for crossed Claisen condensation.
The pair of esters in (i) is a poor choice for crossed Claisen condensation.
The pair of esters in (ii) is a poor choice for crossed Claisen condensation.
The pair of esters in (i) and (ii) are both poor choices for crossed Claisen condensation.