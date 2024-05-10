24. Carbohydrates
Mutarotation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the equilibrium percentages of α-D-fructose and β-D-fructose using their specific rotations. The specific rotation of α-D-fructose is +92°, that of β-D-fructose is +18°, and the equilibrium mixture has a specific rotation of +38.5°.
