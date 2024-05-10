A chemical reaction is performed at 35°C (308 K) with ∆H° = 3.00 x 101 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 6.00 x 10-2 kcal mol-1 K-1. What is the equilibrium constant (K 1 ) for this reaction? What would be the equilibrium constant (K 2 ) if the same reaction was conducted at 125°C (398 K)?