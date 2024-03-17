24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - D and L Isomerism
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) D-mannose is the C4 epimer of D-talose. Draw the structure of D-mannose.
(ii) Draw the structure of the C4 “epimer” of D-ribose. The change in C4 makes this “epimer” an L-series sugar. What is the name of this L-series sugar?
