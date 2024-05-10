Organic Chemistry
In the synthesis of 1,3,5-trichlorobenzene, AlCl3 is not used as a catalyst in the first step. Explain why.
AlCl3 is not used as a catalyst because the NH2 group is a highly activating substituent, and Lewis acid is not required. Furthermore, if AlCl3 is added, it will complex with the NH2 group, which reduces the EAS reactivity of the benzene ring and produces a different product instead.
AlCl3 is not used in the first step as it can cleave the sigma bond between the NH2 group and benzene. Hence, the subsequent synthetic steps will not be possible.
AlCl3 should be used as a catalyst. NH2 only moderately activates the benzene ring as a nucleophile, but AlCl3 makes Cl2 more electrophilic, so tri-substitution is possible.
AlCl3 is not used in the first step as it can cleave the sigma bond between the NH2 group and benzene. Hence, the subsequent synthetic steps will not be possible, and other side products will form instead.