Heterocycles are cyclic compounds that contain carbon along with one or more heteroatoms, which can include oxygen, sulfur, or nitrogen. The naming conventions for these compounds differ based on whether they are saturated or unsaturated, with a focus here on saturated heterocycles.

To name a saturated heterocycle, the parent chain is designated as a cycloalkane, and a prefix is added to indicate the type of heteroatom present. The prefixes used are as follows: "oxa" for oxygen, "thia" for sulfur, and "aza" for nitrogen. When assigning location numbers to substituents, the heteroatoms are given the location of 1. In cases where multiple heteroatoms are present, the priority for naming is oxygen first, followed by sulfur, and then nitrogen. A helpful mnemonic to remember this order is "open snacks nightly."

For example, consider a six-membered ring containing an oxygen atom. The naming convention would involve stating the location of the substituent, followed by the prefix for the heteroatom, and concluding with the name of the parent chain. In this case, if there are no substituents on the ring, the compound is simply a cyclohexane with one carbon replaced by an oxygen atom. Therefore, the name of this heterocycle would be "oxa-cyclohexane," written as one word.

These guidelines provide a systematic approach to naming saturated heterocycles, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical nomenclature.