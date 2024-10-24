The primary structure of a protein is defined as the specific sequence of amino acids linked together by peptide bonds. This sequence is oriented from the N-terminus (amino group) to the C-terminus (carbonyl group), which is derived from a carboxyl group. In a typical representation, the N-terminus is located on the left side, while the C-terminus is on the right side.

When examining a sequence of amino acids, the connections between them are indicated by squiggly lines, which signify that these amino acids are part of a larger structure. For clarity, the individual amino acids, or residues, are separated by dotted lines. For example, if we consider a sequence with four peptide bonds, it indicates that there are five residues present. This can be visualized as a repeating N-C-C pattern, which forms the backbone of the peptide chain.

The peptide backbone, characterized by the N-C-C sequence, may undergo coiling or bending, leading to the formation of higher levels of protein structure. Understanding this primary structure is crucial, as it lays the foundation for the protein's overall shape and function in biological processes.