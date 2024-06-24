In this exercise, we are tasked with determining the structure of a Triacylglycerol (triglyceride) that, upon complete basic hydrolysis, yields two laurate salts, one palmitate salt, and one glycerol molecule. To approach this, we need to understand the components involved in the formation of these products.

First, we recognize that the laurate salts originate from lauric acid, which is a saturated fatty acid with a carbon chain of 12 carbons (C 12 H 24 O 2 ). The palmitate salt comes from palmitic acid, another saturated fatty acid, consisting of 16 carbons (C 16 H 32 O 2 ). Both fatty acids lack double bonds, indicating they are fully saturated.

To construct the Triacylglycerol, we start with a glycerol backbone, which has the molecular formula C 3 H 8 O 3 . The glycerol molecule serves as the central component to which the fatty acids are esterified. Each fatty acid forms an ester linkage with the glycerol through a reaction between the hydroxyl groups of glycerol and the carboxyl groups of the fatty acids, resulting in the release of water.

In our specific case, the Triacylglycerol will have two lauric acid chains and one palmitic acid chain. The structure can be visualized as follows:

Two lauric acid chains (C 12 H 24 O 2 ) connected to the first and second hydroxyl groups of glycerol.

H O ) connected to the first and second hydroxyl groups of glycerol. One palmitic acid chain (C 16 H 32 O 2 ) connected to the third hydroxyl group of glycerol.

Thus, the complete structure of the Triacylglycerol can be represented as:

Glycerol + 2 Lauric Acid + 1 Palmitic Acid = Triacylglycerol

In summary, the Triacylglycerol molecule consists of a glycerol backbone esterified with two lauric acid chains and one palmitic acid chain, reflecting the specific fatty acid composition derived from the hydrolysis products. Understanding the relationships between fatty acids and their corresponding salts is crucial for accurately determining the structure of the starting Triacylglycerol.