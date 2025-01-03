Metabolism encompasses all the biochemical reactions occurring within an organism, and it can be divided into two main categories: catabolism and anabolism. Catabolism involves reactions that break down larger molecules into smaller ones, releasing energy in the process. This energy release is crucial for various cellular functions and activities. In contrast, anabolism refers to the reactions that build larger molecules from smaller ones, which requires an input of energy.
To visualize this, consider the flow of molecules: during catabolism, larger molecules are broken down into smaller components, resulting in energy production. Conversely, in anabolism, energy is utilized to synthesize larger molecules from these smaller units. Understanding the balance between catabolism and anabolism is essential for grasping how organisms manage energy and resources for growth, repair, and maintenance.