The structure of DNA, famously described by researchers Franklin, Watson, and Crick, is characterized as a double helix composed of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides. The term "antiparallel" indicates that while the strands run parallel to each other, they do so in opposite directions. This double helix can be visualized as a twisted ladder, where the phosphate-sugar backbone forms the sides and the nitrogenous bases are situated in the center.

A nucleotide, the fundamental building block of DNA, consists of three components: a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. The phosphate group is attached to the 5' carbon of the sugar, which is in turn connected to the 4' carbon of the pentose ring. The primary structure of DNA is formed by linking nucleotides together through phosphodiester bonds, creating a strand that runs from the 5' end to the 3' end. The antiparallel nature of the strands means that the 3' end of one strand aligns with the 5' end of the other strand, facilitating complementary base pairing.

In the double helix, nitrogenous bases pair through hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the twisted ladder. The sugar-phosphate backbones, represented in blue, provide structural support, while the bases, located in the interior, ensure the genetic information is preserved and transmitted. To visualize the twisting of the DNA, one can imagine rotating the top part of the ladder to the left and the bottom part to the right, resulting in the characteristic helical shape.

Understanding these concepts—nucleotides, phosphodiester linkages, primary structure, and complementary base pairing—is essential for grasping the overall structure and function of DNA. The double helix not only serves as a model for genetic information storage but also highlights the intricate relationships between its components, ultimately contributing to the complexity of biological systems.