Ozonolysis is a reaction that involves the oxidative cleavage of alkenes, resulting in the formation of carbonyl compounds. The mechanism of ozonolysis proceeds through unstable intermediates known as ozonides, which are cyclic molecules formed by the addition of ozone (O 3 ). The instability of ozonides drives the reaction forward, and ozonolysis is typically followed by either a reductive or oxidative workup. The reductive workup yields aldehydes and ketones, while the oxidative workup produces carboxylic acids and ketones.

For the reductive workup, common reagents include dimethyl sulfide (DMS) or zinc in acetic acid, whereas hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) is used in the oxidative workup. Regardless of the workup type, the initial steps of the ozonolysis mechanism remain the same. The mechanism consists of three main steps, each involving three arrows to illustrate the movement of electrons.

In the first step, an alkene reacts with ozone. The ozone molecule has a positive charge on one oxygen and a negative charge on another. The negatively charged oxygen acts as a nucleophile, attacking the double bond of the alkene. This results in the formation of a bond while breaking the pi bond of the alkene, leading to the creation of the first ozonide intermediate, known as molozonide. The addition of ozone occurs via a syn addition, meaning that the stereochemistry of the alkene is retained, with a hydrogen atom remaining cis to the ethyl group in the intermediate.

The second step involves the rearrangement of the molozonide. One of the oxygens forms a carbon-oxygen double bond, while the carbon-carbon bond connecting the two oxygens is broken. This results in the formation of two carbonyl compounds, with charges on the oxygen atoms. To facilitate the next step, the molecule is flipped to position the charges appropriately for the nucleophilic addition.

In the final step, the negatively charged oxygen attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of the other molecule, leading to the formation of a new bond. This step also involves breaking a carbon-oxygen pi bond, resulting in the final ozonide intermediate. Throughout the mechanism, the positions of the carbon atoms are tracked, ensuring that the original structure of the alkene is preserved in the final products.

Understanding the ozonolysis mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving alkenes and for synthesizing various carbonyl compounds effectively.