Ethers are known for their remarkable stability and low reactivity, making them quite similar to alkanes in terms of chemical behavior. The primary reaction that ethers can undergo is cleavage, which occurs only in the presence of very strong acids, specifically hydroiodic acid (HI) or hydrobromic acid (HBr). Other acids like hydrochloric acid (HCl) or hydrofluoric acid (HF) are not strong enough to facilitate this reaction.

During the cleavage of ethers, the process begins with the protonation of the ether's oxygen atom by the strong acid. This protonation creates a positively charged ether intermediate, which is then susceptible to nucleophilic attack. The iodide ion (I-), a strong nucleophile, can perform a backside attack on one of the carbon atoms bonded to the ether's oxygen. This results in the formation of an alkyl iodide and an alcohol. For example, if ethyl ether is cleaved, the products would be ethyl iodide and ethanol.

Furthermore, the alcohol produced can undergo a second reaction. When the alcohol is protonated by another equivalent of HI, it transforms into a better leaving group. This allows the alcohol to react via an SN2 mechanism, particularly if it is a primary alcohol, leading to the formation of another equivalent of alkyl iodide. Thus, the overall reaction of ether cleavage results in the production of two equivalents of alkyl halide from one ether molecule.

In the case of cyclic ethers, such as a five-membered ring, the cleavage mechanism is similar. The cyclic ether can also react with HI or HBr, leading to the formation of two alkyl halides as products. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving ethers and cyclic ethers.