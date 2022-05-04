Nucleophilic addition is a fundamental mechanism in organic chemistry, particularly involving carbonyl compounds. In this process, a nucleophile, which is typically a negatively charged species or one with a lone pair of electrons, attacks the electrophilic carbon of a carbonyl group. The carbonyl group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, creating a partial positive charge on the carbon and a partial negative charge on the oxygen. This polarity makes the carbon highly reactive towards nucleophiles.

The general mechanism of nucleophilic addition begins with the nucleophile approaching the electrophilic carbon. The electron-rich nucleophile donates its electrons to the carbon, forming a new bond. This interaction leads to the breaking of the carbon-oxygen double bond, resulting in a negatively charged oxygen atom. The intermediate formed during this step is known as a tetrahedral intermediate, which is crucial in many organic reactions. Following this, the negatively charged oxygen is typically protonated by an acid, yielding a substituted alcohol as the final product. This alcohol contains the original carbonyl structure plus the nucleophile that was added.

For example, when the nucleophile is hydride (H-), the addition results in the formation of an alcohol with an additional hydrogen atom, a process known as reduction. This reduction involves the addition of two hydrogens across the carbonyl double bond. Similarly, if the nucleophile is cyanide (CN-), the product will be a substituted alcohol with a cyano group attached. Another example includes the use of alkynides, which are strong nucleophiles that can also participate in nucleophilic addition, resulting in a product that features a triple bond.

Additionally, organometallic compounds, which consist of a metal (like lithium) bonded to a carbon, also follow the nucleophilic addition mechanism. Understanding this mechanism is essential, as it is widely applicable across various organic reactions and will be revisited throughout the course.