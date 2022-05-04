In molecular chemistry, understanding the energy barriers associated with molecular rotation is crucial. The energy barrier, measured in kilojoules per mole, indicates the energy required to rotate around a bond. To effectively calculate these barriers, it is essential to memorize four common energy values associated with different molecular interactions.

The least energetic conformation is the anti conformation, while the most energetic is the eclipsed conformation. The eclipsed interactions can be categorized based on the substituents involved:

1. **Eclipsed Methyl-Methyl Interaction**: This is the highest energy interaction, where two methyl groups overlap perfectly, resulting in an energy cost of 11 kilojoules per mole. This significant energy barrier makes this conformation rare.

2. **Eclipsed Methyl-Hydrogen Interaction**: When a methyl group overlaps with a hydrogen atom, the energy cost is lower, at 6 kilojoules per mole. This interaction is still unfavorable but occurs more frequently than the methyl-methyl overlap.

3. **Eclipsed Hydrogen-Hydrogen Interaction**: The energy cost for two hydrogen atoms eclipsing each other is 4 kilojoules per mole. This is the least energetic of the eclipsed interactions, making it the most favorable among them.

4. **Gauche Interaction**: A notable gauche interaction occurs when two large groups, such as methyl groups, are staggered but still interact significantly. This interaction has an energy cost of approximately 3.8 kilojoules per mole, which is close to the energy cost of the eclipsed hydrogen-hydrogen interaction.

By memorizing these four key values—11, 6, 4, and 3.8 kilojoules per mole—you will be well-equipped to analyze and solve problems related to molecular rotation and energy barriers. Understanding these interactions not only aids in predicting molecular behavior but also enhances your grasp of steric effects and torsional strain in organic molecules.