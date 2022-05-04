In organic chemistry, dehydration of alcohols can be achieved using alternative reagents that do not involve acids, which is particularly useful for sensitive molecules that may decompose in acidic conditions. One such alternative is phosphoryl chloride, represented by the chemical formula POCl 3 . When combined with pyridine, a nitrogen-containing aromatic compound, this reaction facilitates the elimination of water from alcohols, resulting in the formation of alkenes.

The reaction can be summarized as follows: when an alcohol reacts with POCl 3 and pyridine, an elimination reaction occurs, leading to the creation of a double bond. It is important to note that during this elimination process, Zaitsev's rule applies, which states that the more substituted alkene product is favored. This means that the reaction will preferentially yield the Zaitsev product, which is the more stable and substituted double bond.