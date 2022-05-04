The Hofmann rearrangement, also known as the Hofmann degradation, is a significant chemical reaction that transforms amides into primary amines. This reaction is particularly noteworthy for its mechanism, which bears similarities to the Curtius rearrangement, although understanding the Curtius reaction is not a prerequisite for grasping the Hofmann rearrangement.

In the Hofmann rearrangement, the process begins with an amide reacting with a base, which deprotonates the nitrogen atom, converting it into a nucleophile. This nucleophile then attacks an electrophilic bromine molecule (Br 2 ). The reaction proceeds through the formation of an isocyanate intermediate, which is relatively stable and serves as a key structure in the mechanism. Following the formation of the isocyanate, a rearrangement occurs, leading to decarboxylation and the liberation of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) gas as a byproduct.

One of the critical aspects of this reaction is the transformation of the original R group attached to the carbonyl. During the rearrangement, this R group becomes directly attached to the nitrogen atom, effectively eliminating the carbonyl group in the process. The overall result is the formation of a primary amine, which is the desired product of the Hofmann rearrangement.