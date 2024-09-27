In this synthetic route, we begin with ethyl chloride and utilize sodium cyanide (NaCN) in a dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) solvent, which is aprotic. The NaCN dissociates into sodium ions (Na+) and cyanide ions (CN-). The nucleophilic cyanide ion attacks the carbon atom of ethyl chloride, displacing the chlorine atom through an SN2 mechanism, resulting in the formation of a nitrile.

Next, we perform acid hydrolysis on the nitrile, converting it into a carboxylic acid. Following this, we apply bromine (Br 2 ) in the presence of phosphorus tribromide (PBr 3 ), which facilitates the Hal Bovar Zielinski reaction. This step introduces a bromine atom to the alpha carbon of the carboxylic acid.

Subsequently, we carry out amination using ammonia (NH 3 ) in water. This process replaces the bromine atom with an amino group (NH 2 ) through another SN2 reaction. The final product of this synthetic pathway is an amino acid, where the alpha carbon is bonded to an amino group, a carboxylic acid group, and a methyl group as the R group.

Since the R group is a methyl group, the resulting amino acid is identified as alanine. Therefore, the final answer is option B, which corresponds to alanine.