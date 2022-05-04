Nitriles are a straightforward functional group to name in organic chemistry. To name a nitrile, simply take the name of the corresponding alkane chain and add the suffix nitrile without dropping the final E. For example, if you have a five-carbon alkane chain, it is referred to as pentanenitrile. It's important to retain the E in the name to maintain clarity; dropping it would result in an incorrect name like pentanetrile.

When naming nitriles, any substituents on the carbon chain should be indicated with numbers to specify their positions. This systematic approach ensures that the structure of the compound is clearly communicated. For practice, try naming a given nitrile compound using this method, and remember to keep the E in the alkane name!