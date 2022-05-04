Enones, which are the alpha, beta-unsaturated products of aldol reactions, can undergo further reactions known as conjugate addition. This process is also referred to as 1,2 versus 1,4 addition or nucleophilic versus conjugate addition of carbonyls. After the aldol condensation forms an enone, the electrophilic carbonyl remains reactive, allowing it to participate in additional reactions. The enone has two electrophilic regions due to resonance structures: one at the 2-position (1,2 electrophile) and another at the 4-position (1,4 electrophile).

Nucleophilic addition typically occurs at the 1,2 position and is less common than conjugate addition, which predominantly occurs at the 1,4 position. Strong nucleophiles, such as Grignard reagents and organolithiums, favor the nucleophilic addition pathway, resulting in substituted alcohols with a double bond. In contrast, most other nucleophiles, including cyanide ions (CN-) and Gilman reagents (R 2 CuLi), will preferentially attack the 4-position, leading to conjugate addition products.

Two significant reactions that exemplify conjugate addition are the Michael reaction and the Stork enamine synthesis. The Michael reaction involves the addition of an enolate to the 4-position of an enone, while the Stork enamine synthesis uses an enamine as a nucleophile to achieve a similar outcome. Both reactions yield 1,5-dicarbonyl compounds, which are notable for their ability to cyclize and form six-membered rings, further expanding the complexity of the reaction pathways.

In summary, while nucleophilic addition is limited to specific strong nucleophiles, conjugate addition is more versatile and can involve a wide range of nucleophiles. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial, as they illustrate the dynamic nature of enones and their potential for further reactions, including the formation of complex cyclic structures through aldol reactions.