Conjugated hydrohalogenation is a reaction involving a diene, where one of the double bonds reacts with a strong halohydric acid, such as HCl or HBr. This process differs from standard hydrohalogenation, where a single double bond reacts with HX, resulting in the complete loss of the double bond. In conjugated hydrohalogenation, one double bond remains intact, allowing for the formation of a conjugated system.

During the reaction, the double bond acts as a nucleophile, attacking the hydrogen of HX, leading to the formation of a carbocation. According to Markovnikov's rule, the more stable secondary carbocation is favored over a primary one. This carbocation can undergo resonance, creating a conjugated intermediate that allows for two possible products based on where the halogen attacks. The two products are referred to as the 1,2 product (or kinetic product) and the 1,4 product (or thermodynamic product), depending on the position of the halogen relative to the hydrogen that was added.

The 1,2 product forms when the halogen attacks the carbon adjacent to the one that received the hydrogen, while the 1,4 product forms when the halogen attacks a carbon that is two positions away. The formation of these products can be influenced by temperature: higher temperatures (above 40°C) favor the formation of the 1,4 product, while lower temperatures (below 0°C) favor the 1,2 product. If no temperature is specified, it is assumed that a mixture of both products will be formed.

Understanding the distinction between kinetic and thermodynamic control is crucial in organic chemistry. The kinetic product is typically formed faster and is favored at lower temperatures, while the thermodynamic product is more stable and favored at higher temperatures. This concept is applicable to various reactions beyond conjugated hydrohalogenation, highlighting the importance of temperature in determining product distribution.