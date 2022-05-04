In the study of molecular orbital theory, understanding the molecular orbital diagrams for four-atom pi-conjugated systems, commonly referred to as polyenes, is essential. A typical example of a polyene is a diene, which consists of two adjacent double bonds. These systems exhibit resonance, allowing for the delocalization of electrons across the molecule.

To illustrate this concept, consider 1,3-butadiene, a classic example of a four-atom conjugated system. In this case, there are four atomic orbitals contributing to the molecular orbitals, with a total of four electrons due to the presence of two pi bonds. According to the Aufbau principle, the electrons will fill the molecular orbitals starting from the lowest energy level. Thus, two electrons will occupy the lowest molecular orbital (Ψ1), and the remaining two will fill the next orbital (Ψ2).

When constructing the molecular orbital diagram, it is crucial to represent the phases of the orbitals accurately. The first orbital remains unchanged, while the last orbital's phase alternates. As the number of nodes increases, the placement of these nodes must be symmetrical. For a four-atom system, the nodes are distributed as follows: the first orbital has zero nodes, the second has one node, the third has two nodes, and the fourth has three nodes. This arrangement leads to distinct phase changes across the orbitals.

After establishing the molecular orbitals, it is important to identify the highest occupied molecular orbital (HOMO) and the lowest unoccupied molecular orbital (LUMO). In the case of 1,3-butadiene, the HOMO corresponds to Ψ2, which contains two pi electrons, while the LUMO is Ψ3, which is unoccupied. These orbitals are collectively known as frontier orbitals and play a significant role in determining the reactivity and properties of the molecule.

Understanding these concepts is fundamental for further exploration of molecular orbital theory and its applications in organic chemistry.