In organic chemistry, understanding the mechanisms of nucleophilic substitution reactions is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions. The two primary mechanisms are SN1 and SN2, each with distinct characteristics that dictate when they are favored. To differentiate between these mechanisms, we can focus on two key factors: nucleophile strength and the structure of the leaving group.

For the SN1 mechanism, a weak nucleophile is favored. This is because the reaction proceeds through the formation of a carbocation intermediate, which requires time for the nucleophile to attack after the leaving group departs. In contrast, the SN2 mechanism favors a strong nucleophile, as it relies on a backside attack to displace the leaving group in a single concerted step.

When considering the structure of the leaving group, the stability of the carbocation plays a significant role in determining the mechanism. SN1 reactions are more favorable with tertiary alkyl halides, as they can stabilize the carbocation through hyperconjugation and inductive effects. The stability order for carbocations is tertiary > secondary > primary, with methyl halides being unsuitable for SN1 due to their inability to form stable carbocations.

On the other hand, SN2 reactions are favored by primary and methyl halides, as these structures allow for effective backside attacks. The stability order for SN2 is the opposite: methyl > primary > secondary > tertiary. Tertiary alkyl halides are poor candidates for SN2 reactions due to steric hindrance, which obstructs the nucleophile's approach.

In summary, when determining whether to use the SN1 or SN2 mechanism, consider the strength of the nucleophile and the structure of the leaving group. A weak nucleophile and a stable carbocation favor SN1, while a strong nucleophile and a less hindered substrate favor SN2. Understanding these principles will help you predict the products of nucleophilic substitution reactions effectively.