In the reaction between toluene diisocyanate (specifically the 24 isomer) and methylenediol, the mechanism involves a series of well-defined steps leading to the formation of a urethane. The process begins with a nucleophilic attack, where the alcohol from methylenediol targets the carbonyl carbon of the isocyanate group. This interaction results in the breaking of the carbon-oxygen bond, allowing the oxygen to form three bonds, which gives it a positive charge.

Following this initial step, the mechanism progresses to a two-part process. The first part, termed deprotonation (Step 2a), involves the alcohol group from a second diol molecule removing a proton from the positively charged oxygen. This transfer stabilizes the structure through resonance, where the oxygen can shift its electrons to form a pi bond with the nitrogen, resulting in the nitrogen carrying a negative charge due to its two bonds and two lone pairs.

In the second part of Step 2 (Step 2b), the nitrogen of the isocyanate undergoes protonation by the protonated alcohol, culminating in the formation of the urethane. This final product can serve as a repeating monomer, allowing for further elongation as needed in polymer synthesis.

Overall, the mechanism is straightforward, consisting of a nucleophilic attack followed by a proton transfer and a protonation step, which are essential for understanding urethane formation reactions. The resonance stabilization during the process is crucial, as it influences the reactivity and stability of the intermediates formed.