The Ziegler-Natta polymerization reaction is a significant process in the production of polymers, particularly due to its high stereoselectivity, which allows for the formation of isotactic and syndiotactic polymers. This reaction utilizes a catalyst, typically an organometallic complex composed of titanium and aluminum, which plays a crucial role in determining the stereochemistry of the resulting polymer. The specificity of the catalyst means that the polymer's stereochemistry is directly influenced by the type of catalyst used, leading to linear polymers without branching, as no radicals are formed during the process.

In this reaction, titanium(IV) chloride serves as the inactive catalyst, while the cocatalyst is an aluminum compound connected to three ethyl groups. Aluminum, being in group 3A of the periodic table, has three valence electrons, which allows it to bond with three substituents. When one of the ethyl groups interacts with titanium, it activates the catalyst, transforming it into the active form necessary for polymerization.

The introduction of the R group, or monomer, is a critical step in the process. The monomer interjects itself into the reaction, effectively separating the ethyl group from the titanium. This interaction facilitates the connection of the ethyl group to the monomer, thereby promoting the growth of the polymer chain. Understanding this mechanism is essential for grasping how Ziegler-Natta polymerization operates and its implications in producing various types of polymers.