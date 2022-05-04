- 1. A Review of General Chemistry5h 6m
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements: Videos & Practice Problems
Carbocations can undergo rearrangements to achieve greater stability, primarily through hydride shifts and alkyl shifts. A 1,2-hydride shift occurs when a hydrogen from an adjacent carbon moves to a carbocation, enhancing stability. Conversely, a 1,2-alkyl shift involves the movement of a small alkyl group when no hydrogens are available. Additionally, ring expansions happen when a carbocation is adjacent to small rings (3-5 members), allowing the ring to grow larger, thus stabilizing the positive charge. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting reaction outcomes in organic chemistry.
Carbocations will rearrange to an adjacent, more stable position if possible. These have different names based on which atoms are rearranging.
Understanding why carbocations shift.
Understanding why carbocations shift. Video Summary
a. 1,2-Hydride Shift occurs when there is a hydrogen located on an adjacent, more stable carbon.
Hydride Shift
Hydride Shift Video Summary
The 1,2-hydride shift is a crucial concept in organic chemistry, particularly in the context of carbocation stability. This shift occurs when a hydrogen atom from a carbon adjacent to a carbocation moves to the positively charged carbon, resulting in a more stable carbocation configuration. For instance, consider an alkyl halide where a leaving group, such as chlorine (Cl), departs, forming a primary carbocation. Primary carbocations are generally less stable due to their limited alkyl substituents.
To enhance stability, the carbocation can undergo a 1,2-hydride shift if there is a hydrogen atom on a neighboring carbon. This neighboring carbon is typically more stable, often tertiary, which can accommodate the positive charge more effectively. The mechanism involves drawing an arrow from the bond of the hydrogen to the carbocation, indicating the movement of electrons. It is essential to remember that the arrow should originate from the bond (the most negative site) and point towards the positive charge, as this reflects the flow of electrons.
After the shift, the original carbocation will now have a hydrogen atom moved to it, resulting in a new carbocation at the adjacent carbon. Initially, the carbon with the positive charge had two hydrogens due to its positive state, indicating it was missing one hydrogen. Once the hydrogen is transferred, this carbon achieves a full valence shell with four bonds, while the carbon that lost the hydrogen now becomes the new carbocation, which is more stable due to its tertiary nature.
This rearrangement process is a fundamental aspect of carbocation chemistry, illustrating how molecular stability can be enhanced through structural changes. Understanding the 1,2-hydride shift is essential for predicting reaction pathways and mechanisms in organic synthesis.
b. 1,2-Alkyl Shift occurs when only small alkyl groups are located on an adjacent, more stable carbon.
Alkyl Shift
Alkyl Shift Video Summary
The 1,2-alkyl shift is a rearrangement that occurs in organic chemistry when small alkyl groups are located on adjacent stable carbons. This shift is only performed when there are no hydrogen atoms available for movement, as it is energetically more favorable to shift a hydrogen than a larger alkyl group. In cases where hydrogens are absent, an alkyl shift can be executed, typically involving a methyl or ethyl group. However, larger groups like propyl are rarely involved due to the high activation energy required for their movement.
To illustrate the process, consider the formation of a carbocation by removing an alkyl halide, resulting in a carbocation that can potentially shift to a more stable position. If the carbocation is secondary, it can be evaluated for stability against adjacent carbons. If shifting to the left results in a more stable tertiary carbocation, the next step is to determine the type of shift. In the absence of hydrogens, an alkyl shift is necessary.
When performing the shift, the smallest alkyl group is typically preferred, although if all groups are the same size, any can be chosen. The movement is represented by an arrow indicating the bond formation to the carbocation. For example, a 1,2-methyl shift results in a new carbocation that is now tertiary, significantly increasing its stability compared to the original secondary carbocation.
In summary, the hierarchy of shifts prioritizes hydride shifts first, followed by methyl shifts, and finally ethyl shifts as a last resort. Understanding these shifts is crucial for predicting the stability of carbocations and the outcomes of various organic reactions.
c. Ring Expansion occurs when a carbocation is adjacent to a 3, 4 or 5-membered ring.
Ring Expansion
Ring Expansion Video Summary
Ring expansion is a chemical process that occurs when a carbocation is adjacent to a small ring, specifically a 3, 4, or 5-membered ring. This phenomenon is driven by the instability associated with small rings, which often experience strain due to their bond angles and torsional strain. When a positive charge forms next to a small ring, the ring can undergo a rearrangement to relieve this strain by expanding its size.
To illustrate this, consider a scenario where a chlorine atom leaves a cyclohexane structure, resulting in the formation of a carbocation. If the ring is reduced to a 5-membered structure, the carbocation can initiate a ring expansion. In this process, the electrons from the strained ring are utilized to form a new bond, effectively pulling a carbon atom into the ring and increasing its size. For example, if we visualize three carbons in the mechanism—red, blue, and green—where red and blue are part of the original ring and green is the incoming carbon, the bond between red and green breaks, allowing the blue carbon to be incorporated into the ring.
As a result, the original 5-membered ring expands to a 6-membered ring. In this new structure, the red and blue carbons remain neutral, each having four bonds, while the green carbon, which lost its bond, becomes positively charged due to having only one hydrogen atom left. Thus, the ring expansion transforms a carbocation adjacent to a smaller ring into a more stable carbocation within a larger ring.
It is important to note that ring expansion is limited to cases where the initial ring is 3, 4, or 5 members. Expanding to a 7-membered ring is generally unfavorable and does not occur frequently, as it does not provide a more energetically stable configuration. Therefore, understanding the conditions and mechanisms of ring expansion is crucial for predicting the behavior of carbocations in organic chemistry.
I hope we didn't lose you with that last one! Just remember to label your carbons and you will do great.:)
NOW, we will move on to some practice questions. Let's see if we can apply what we just learned to different molecules who may or may not want to undergo a rearrangment.
Intro
Intro Video Summary
In organic chemistry, understanding carbocation rearrangements is crucial for predicting the stability and reactivity of intermediates during reactions. A carbocation is a positively charged carbon atom that can undergo rearrangement to form a more stable structure. The two primary types of rearrangements are hydride shifts and alkyl shifts.
To determine if a carbocation will rearrange, consider the stability of the carbocation. Generally, tertiary carbocations (attached to three alkyl groups) are more stable than secondary (two alkyl groups), which are more stable than primary (one alkyl group). If a carbocation can rearrange to a more stable form, it will do so. For example, a secondary carbocation may rearrange to a tertiary carbocation through a hydride shift, where a hydrogen atom moves from an adjacent carbon to the positively charged carbon.
When analyzing a specific carbocation, first assess its structure to identify if a more stable carbocation can be formed. If a rearrangement occurs, visualize the new structure by moving the appropriate groups. For instance, if a primary carbocation rearranges to a secondary or tertiary carbocation, the resulting structure will reflect this shift, often leading to a more stable configuration.
In summary, to evaluate a carbocation's potential for rearrangement, assess its stability and identify possible shifts. If a rearrangement occurs, the new structure will typically be a more stable carbocation, enhancing the overall reactivity of the molecule in subsequent reactions.
Which of the following carbocations are likely to rearrange?
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule I
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule II
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule III
Which of the following carbocations would be likely to rearrange? Draw each rearranged structure below.
Molecule IV
Here’s what students ask on this topic:
A carbocation rearrangement is a process where a carbocation (a positively charged carbon atom) shifts to a more stable position within a molecule. This occurs because carbocations are highly reactive and unstable, and they will rearrange to achieve greater stability. The rearrangement typically involves a 1,2-hydride shift, where a hydrogen atom moves from an adjacent carbon, or a 1,2-alkyl shift, where a small alkyl group moves. Additionally, ring expansions can occur when a carbocation is adjacent to a small ring (3-5 members), allowing the ring to grow larger and stabilize the positive charge.
A 1,2-hydride shift in carbocation rearrangements occurs when a hydrogen atom from an adjacent carbon moves to the carbocation, enhancing its stability. This shift happens because the carbocation seeks to achieve a more stable configuration, such as moving from a primary to a secondary or tertiary position. The hydrogen atom's electrons are used to form a new bond with the carbocation, resulting in a more stable carbocation. This type of shift is common because it requires less energy compared to moving larger groups.
A 1,2-alkyl shift occurs when a small alkyl group (such as a methyl or ethyl group) moves from an adjacent carbon to the carbocation. This shift happens when no hydrogens are available for a 1,2-hydride shift. The alkyl group moves to stabilize the carbocation, typically resulting in a more stable secondary or tertiary carbocation. Alkyl shifts are less common than hydride shifts because they require more energy to move the larger group. However, they are still important in cases where hydride shifts are not possible.
A ring expansion in carbocation rearrangements occurs when a carbocation is adjacent to a small ring (3-5 members). The ring expands to form a larger ring, which stabilizes the positive charge. This happens because small rings have significant ring strain due to their bond angles and torsional strain. By expanding the ring, the molecule reduces this strain and achieves a more stable configuration. The electrons from the bond in the small ring are used to form a new bond, incorporating the carbocation into the larger ring.
To determine if a carbocation will rearrange, you need to assess its stability and the potential for achieving greater stability through rearrangement. First, identify the current stability of the carbocation (primary, secondary, or tertiary). Then, check adjacent carbons for hydrogens or small alkyl groups that can shift. If a shift can result in a more stable carbocation (e.g., moving from primary to secondary or tertiary), the rearrangement is likely to occur. Additionally, if the carbocation is adjacent to a small ring (3-5 members), a ring expansion may happen to reduce ring strain and stabilize the positive charge.