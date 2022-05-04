The Nageshi coupling reaction is a significant process in organic chemistry that facilitates the coupling of a carbon halide with an organozinc halide, utilizing a palladium or nickel catalyst. This reaction is particularly useful for synthesizing biaryl or bivinyl products, showcasing its versatility in forming complex organic molecules.

In the context of this reaction, the carbon halide is represented as R 1 X, where R 1 can be a vinyl, aryl, alkyl, benzyl, or allyl group, and X denotes a halogen, typically chlorine or bromine. The organozinc halide is denoted as R 2 C, where R 2 can also be an alkyl, benzyl, or alkenyl group. The general mechanism mirrors that of a cross-coupling reaction, where the transition metal catalyst facilitates the combination of R 1 and R 2 to yield the desired coupling product, while CX (where C is carbon and X is the halogen) serves as the byproduct.