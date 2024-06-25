32. Lipids
Phosphoglycerides
32. Lipids
Phosphoglycerides - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Phosphoglycerides Concept 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
example
Phosphoglycerides Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
3
concept
Phosphoglycerides Concept 2
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
4
example
Phosphoglycerides Example 2
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
5
ProblemProblem
Which one of the following statements accurately describes the difference between cephalins and lecithins?
A
Cephalins contain saturated fatty acids while lecithins have unsaturated fatty acids.
B
Lecithins and cephalins have different backbone molecules.
C
The head groups in cephalins and lecithins are ethanolamine and choline, respectively.
D
Lecithins do not have a head group.
6
concept
Phosphoglycerides Concept 3
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
7
ProblemProblem
Draw a glycerophospholipid with lauric acid at C1, myristic acid at C2, and choline bonded to phosphate.
A
B
C
D
8
ProblemProblem
Draw a cephalin with stearic acid at C1 and oleic acid at C2.
A
B
C
D
9
ProblemProblem
Phosphoglycerides can undergo saponification reaction. Draw products of complete basic hydrolysis of following cephalin. (Hint: 5 products are formed.)
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Phosphoglycerides