Ultraviolet (UV) based spectroscopy is a technique that focuses on the interaction of UV light with matter, particularly in the context of the electromagnetic spectrum. The electromagnetic spectrum encompasses a continuum of electromagnetic radiation, which includes various wavelengths and frequencies. In UV-Vis spectroscopy, the primary focus is on the visible light spectrum and the UV region.

The visible light spectrum ranges from approximately 400 nanometers (nm) to 800 nm, which is the range detectable by the human eye without any instruments. Adjacent to this is the UV region, which spans from 200 nm to 400 nm. Understanding the arrangement of the electromagnetic spectrum is crucial, as it progresses from radio waves to gamma rays. A mnemonic to remember this order is: "Rude Martians Invented Very Unusual X-ray Guns," where each word corresponds to a type of electromagnetic radiation: radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays, and gamma rays.

In terms of frequency and energy, both increase as one moves from radio waves to gamma rays. Frequency is denoted by the Greek letter μ and is measured in Hertz (Hz), while wavelength is represented by the symbol λ, typically measured in meters. However, in the context of UV-Vis spectroscopy, wavelengths are expressed in nanometers. It is important to note that frequency and energy are directly proportional to each other; as one increases, so does the other. Conversely, they are inversely proportional to wavelength, meaning that as frequency and energy rise, wavelength decreases.

In summary, UV-Vis spectroscopy primarily examines the visible light and UV regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, with the visible light ranging from 400 nm to 800 nm and the UV region from 200 nm to 400 nm. This foundational understanding of the electromagnetic spectrum is essential for delving into the principles and applications of UV-Vis spectroscopy.