Peptide sequencing is a crucial process in biochemistry, and one effective method for achieving this is through partial hydrolysis using Cyanogen Bromide (CNBr). This compound is particularly notable for its specificity; it cleaves peptide bonds exclusively at the carboxyl group of the amino acid methionine. This unique characteristic makes CNBr an invaluable tool in peptide sequencing, as it allows for precise fragmentation of peptide chains without any exceptions.

Understanding the mechanism of CNBr is essential for researchers working with peptides. The cleavage of peptide bonds by CNBr facilitates the analysis of the resulting fragments, which can then be sequenced to determine the order of amino acids in the peptide. This step is foundational in various applications, including protein identification and characterization.

In summary, the use of Cyanogen Bromide in peptide sequencing exemplifies the importance of specificity in biochemical techniques. By targeting methionine residues, researchers can effectively break down peptides into manageable fragments, paving the way for further analysis and understanding of protein structure and function.