Peptides are formed when two or more amino acids bond together through a peptide bond, also known as an amide bond. This bond occurs when the carboxyl group of one amino acid covalently links with the amino group of another amino acid. In this process, the carboxyl group is typically in its anionic form (negatively charged), while the amino group is in its cationic form (positively charged).

The formation of a peptide bond involves a condensation reaction, which results in the loss of a water molecule. For example, when the amino acids alanine and threonine bond, water is released. Specifically, one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms are removed from the reacting groups, leading to the formation of the peptide bond. The remaining structures combine to create a dipeptide, which is represented by the three-letter codes of the amino acids connected by a hyphen (e.g., Ala-Thr).

The number of amino acids in a peptide is indicated by specific prefixes: "di-" for two amino acids (dipeptide), "tri-" for three (tripeptide), and "tetra-" for four (tetrapeptide). When a peptide consists of a larger number of amino acid residues, it is referred to as a polypeptide. A residue is defined as an individual amino acid within a peptide chain. Understanding these terms and the process of peptide bond formation is crucial for grasping the complexity of protein structures and functions.