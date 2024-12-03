Metal ion catalysis plays a significant role in the activation of water, particularly when examining the reactions of alkali metals with water. Alkali metals, which are found in Group 1A of the periodic table, include lithium, sodium, and potassium. These metals engage in a single displacement reaction with water, resulting in the formation of hydrogen gas and a metal hydroxide.

When an alkali metal (M) reacts with water (H 2 O), the general reaction can be represented as follows:

M + H 2 O → H 2 + M(OH) 1

In this reaction, hydrogen gas (H 2 ) is produced alongside a metal hydroxide (M(OH)), where the metal (M) has a +1 charge, and hydroxide (OH) has a -1 charge. The charges balance each other, leading to the formation of the metal hydroxide without the need for additional coefficients in the equation.

It is important to note that this representation does not depict a balanced equation; rather, it highlights the products formed from the reactants. Understanding this reaction is crucial as it sets the foundation for exploring more complex interactions involving alkaline metals and their catalytic properties in subsequent discussions.