The acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of Caedidine involves a series of steps that transform the nucleoside into its constituent sugar and nitrogenous base. The process begins with the protonation of the carbonyl oxygen by a hydronium ion (H 3 O+), which is generated in an acidic environment, typically using hydrochloric acid (HCl). This protonation results in a positively charged oxygen, facilitating subsequent reactions.

In the next step, a double bond forms between the anomeric carbon and the anomeric oxygen, leading to the expulsion of a base. The anomeric carbon, which can only form four bonds, creates this double bond, resulting in a temporary structure that retains the hydroxyl (OH) groups and the carbon chain while releasing the base.

Water then acts as a nucleophile, attacking the anomeric carbon. This nucleophilic attack causes the double bond to revert back to the oxygen, resulting in a new structure where the water molecule can attach to the anomeric carbon from either the top or bottom, leading to different stereochemical outcomes. The attachment of water results in a positively charged oxygen due to the formation of three bonds.

To neutralize this charge, another water molecule deprotonates the positively charged oxygen, allowing it to regain stability. The final product consists of the sugar with its hydroxyl groups and the carbon chain, along with the nitrogenous base, which can exist in either its enol or keto form, representing the tautomers of the base. The stereochemistry of the newly formed hydroxyl group remains ambiguous, indicated by a squiggly line to denote the possibility of both alpha and beta configurations.

This mechanism illustrates the intricate steps involved in the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of nucleosides, highlighting the importance of protonation, nucleophilic attack, and the stabilization of charges throughout the reaction.