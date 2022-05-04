Noble gases, such as helium, exhibit remarkable stability, which can be understood through molecular orbital theory. The fundamental concept is that stable atoms, like noble gases, do not seek to form bonds because they are already energetically favorable in their isolated state. This is analogous to a financially stable individual who does not need a roommate; similarly, noble gases do not require additional atoms to achieve stability.

To illustrate this, consider helium, which has an atomic number of 2, indicating it possesses two electrons. These electrons occupy the 1s atomic orbitals, filling them completely. When examining the potential for bonding, we can analyze the interaction of two helium atoms. In a bonding scenario, the electrons would ideally fill a sigma molecular orbital, which represents a lower energy state. However, since both helium atoms are already full in their 1s orbitals, any attempt to bond results in the remaining electrons occupying an antibonding orbital, which is higher in energy.

The Pauli exclusion principle dictates that only two electrons can occupy a single orbital, necessitating that any additional electrons must occupy higher energy levels. This leads to a situation where the stability gained from the bonding orbital is negated by the filled antibonding orbital, resulting in an overall unstable configuration. Consequently, helium atoms prefer to exist independently rather than forming diatomic molecules (He 2 ).

Historical experiments in the 1990s demonstrated that helium could bond under extreme conditions, but the energy savings were minimal, at just 0.001 kilojoules per mole. This reinforces the idea that helium, and noble gases in general, are inherently disinclined to bond, further supporting their classification as stable elements in the periodic table. In practical terms, helium is typically found as individual atoms rather than in molecular form, highlighting its non-reactive nature.