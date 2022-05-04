Hydrohalogenation of alkynes involves the addition of hydrogen halides (HX) to a triple bond. When an alkyne reacts with one equivalent of HX, the product formed follows Markovnikov's rule, where the halogen (X) attaches to the more substituted carbon, resulting in a carbocation intermediate. This intermediate then reacts with a halide ion to yield a vinyl halide.

However, when the alkyne is treated with two equivalents of HX, the reaction proceeds further, leading to the formation of geminal dihalides. The term "geminal" refers to the two halogen atoms being attached to the same carbon atom. In this case, the double bond of the vinyl halide can attack a hydrogen atom, generating a new carbocation. This carbocation then allows for the addition of another halogen atom, resulting in a product that features two halogens on one carbon and two hydrogens on the adjacent carbon.

To illustrate, if we start with an alkyne and add HX twice, the first addition creates a carbocation where the halogen is added according to Markovnikov's rule. The second addition leads to the formation of a five-membered ring structure with two halogens in the Markovnikov position and two hydrogens added to the adjacent carbon. It is important to note that the hydrogen that appears on the carbon was already present in the original alkyne structure, thus maintaining the overall balance of hydrogens in the final product.

This reaction showcases the significance of understanding hydrohalogenation, as it allows for the transformation of alkynes into more complex structures through controlled addition reactions.