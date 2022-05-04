The Baeyer-Villiger oxidation is a significant reaction in organic chemistry that transforms aldehydes and ketones into carboxylic acids and esters, respectively, through the use of peroxy acids. This reaction is particularly unique because it allows for the oxidation of ketones, which are typically already among the most oxidized functional groups, further converting them into esters. The peroxy acids, such as meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid (MCPBA), serve as the oxidizing agents in this process.

In the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation, the regioselectivity of the reaction is determined by the migratory aptitude of the groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. Migratory aptitude refers to the tendency of a substituent to migrate during the reaction, and it follows a trend similar to carbocation stability. The order of migratory aptitude is as follows: hydrogen has the highest aptitude, followed by tertiary, secondary, and aryl groups, with primary groups having the lowest aptitude. This means that when a ketone or aldehyde reacts with a peroxy acid, the group with the highest migratory aptitude will migrate to form a new bond with the inserted oxygen atom.

For example, when a ketone with a tertiary carbon and a primary carbon is subjected to Baeyer-Villiger oxidation, the tertiary carbon migrates, resulting in the insertion of an oxygen atom between the carbonyl carbon and the migrating group. Conversely, in the case of an aldehyde, if it has a hydrogen and a tertiary carbon, the hydrogen will migrate due to its higher migratory aptitude, leading to the formation of a carboxylic acid.

Importantly, the stereochemistry of the reactants is preserved in the products. If a stereocenter is present in the starting material, the configuration remains unchanged after the reaction. This retention of stereochemistry simplifies the analysis of the reaction products.

In summary, the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation is a valuable reaction for converting carbonyl compounds into carboxylic acid derivatives, with regioselectivity governed by the migratory aptitude of substituents. Understanding this reaction is crucial for further studies in carboxylic acid derivatives and their applications in organic synthesis.