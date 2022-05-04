Ketones are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) within their structure. To name ketones, the root name of the carbon chain is modified by removing the "e" ending and replacing it with the suffix -one. For example, a four-carbon chain known as butane becomes butanone when a carbonyl group is present. It is important to note that the pronunciation of the suffix is own, not one.

In terms of priority for naming, ketones take precedence over many functional groups, including alcohols. This means that when both a ketone and an alcohol are present, the ketone will be prioritized in the naming and numbering process.

There are two naming conventions for ketones: IUPAC (International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry) names and common names. For IUPAC naming, the ketone's position on the carbon chain must be specified. For instance, a carbon chain with a carbonyl group located on the second carbon is named 2-butanone. In contrast, the common naming system involves naming the alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon in alphabetical order, followed by the word ketone. For example, a ketone with ethyl and methyl groups would be referred to as ethyl methylketone.

While the common naming system is practical for smaller ketones, it becomes cumbersome for larger and more complex structures. In such cases, IUPAC naming is preferred due to its systematic approach, which accommodates larger substituents and branching groups more effectively.

To summarize, when naming ketones, remember to use the suffix -one, prioritize ketones over alcohols, and choose the appropriate naming convention based on the complexity of the compound. For example, 2-butanone is the IUPAC name for a simple ketone, while ethyl methylketone serves as a common name for a ketone with two substituents.