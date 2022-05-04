In this reaction, we begin by identifying the charges involved. The phenyl group (C 6 H 5 ) carries a negative charge, while the magnesium bromide (MgBr) acts as a positively charged cation. This scenario resembles a benzene nucleophile, where the negative charge is localized on the benzene ring, and MgBr functions similarly to a spectator ion.

The next step involves nucleophilic addition, where the negatively charged benzene ring attacks the electrophile, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate (TI). This intermediate features an oxygen atom with a negative charge (O-) and the newly attached benzene ring. Importantly, a hydrogen atom remains in the structure, indicating that it has not been displaced during this step.

In many cases, if the reaction halts at the tetrahedral intermediate without further reagents, the MgBr may bond to the negatively charged oxygen due to the opposite charges. However, in this scenario, we introduce a protonating agent, ammonium chloride (NH 4 Cl), which is commonly used in reactions involving Grignard reagents and organometallic compounds.

At first glance, NH 4 Cl may appear unusual, as it seems nitrogen is forming five bonds. However, nitrogen can only accommodate four bonds due to its octet rule. The apparent five attachments arise from the nitrogen atom being bonded to four hydrogen atoms, resulting in a formal charge because it has fewer valence electrons than desired. The chloride ion (Cl-) is associated with the positively charged ammonium ion (NH 4 +) but does not form a direct bond.

The protonating agent facilitates the removal of the negative charge on the oxygen, ultimately yielding an alcohol product. This alcohol retains the benzene ring and is accompanied by ammonia (NH 3 ). While other byproducts may form, they are not the primary focus of this mechanism. The magnesium bromide remains as a positively charged species, potentially associating with the chloride ion due to their opposite charges.

This mechanism illustrates the transformation of a nucleophile into a stable alcohol through the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate and subsequent protonation, highlighting the importance of charge interactions in organic reactions.